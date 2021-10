SAN ANGELO, Texas – Goodfellow Air Force Base is conducting an Active Shooter Exercise on Thursday, October 21, 2021, according to a release on Tuesday.

Individuals in the area may hear the ‘giant voice,’ a loud speaker used to announce weather and safety conditions to the base, and should not be alarmed.

Delays at both gates may be caused by heightened security measures on base. We regret any inconveniences these measures may cause our visitors.