SAN ANGELO, Texas — Goodfellow Air Force Base is home to the Department of Defense’s (DOD) only basic Firefighter training academy in the country.

Inside the High Bay at the Louis F. Garland Fire Academy, the action unfolds early as students wake up at 4 a.m. to gear up and start training. The 68-day training course is split into 5 different sections that encompass material from the medical response and life-saving tactics to responding to calls of aircraft on fire.

In the first part of this series, we learned alongside students as they train to become the nation’s first responders.

Block 1: EMR

In the Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) block, students go through an intense mental learning course as they have to complete and pass the National Registry EMR test in just 10 days.

Staff Sergeant Brandon Shepherd (Army) says ““We have our lung mannequins where they have to show us how to give respirations, we have our CPR mannequins that light up and show oxygenated blood going all the way to the brain, and they have to use that to show skills of using CPR. We also have backboards, we have splints, we teach them all the basics when it comes to medical.”

The EMR block uses many tools to help students gain as much hands-on experience as they can. They use mannequins to replicate real people with conditions. These conditions replicate the conditions students may be called to once they become firefighters.

“The calls we receive will probably be anything from somebody being unresponsive and having to treat them with CPR, or maybe somebody got in a car accident and we have to treat them from trauma and bleeding or anything like that, put a bandage over it. Or maybe somebody has an airway obstruction and we would find a way to open up their airway and breathe for them” says Airman Basic Marcos Villanueva-Colon (Air Force).

Once students pass the EMR block, they enter into Block 2: Fundamentals.

Block 2: Fundamentals

In the Fundamentals block, students learn all about firefighting; from how to properly store and dawn their gear, to using axes, halligans, saws, ladders, ropes, and more. They also learn various techniques for fire victim removal.

Victim removal is touted as the hardest physical part of the academy by both the students and the instructors.

Sergeant Tevin Charles (Air Force) says, “It’s one thing to witness it, but then once you put the gear on and do it, it’s a little more intense than you originally thought.”

The dummy drags consist of 175lb dummies that have to be carried either by hand, harness straps or lifts.

Airman First Class Vincent Goff (Air Force) says, “Once you really get down to you it you just have to push yourself. You know, other people before you have done it, people smaller than you, bigger than you, faster than you, slower than you. You just have to focus on yourself and push through.”

The final evaluation of the Fundamentals block is a blindfolded search-and-rescue mission where partners team up to enter a building they’ve never been in, search it, and attempt to drag a dummy out; all in 20 minutes while being blindfolded.