GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goodfellow announced that the South Gate, also known as Jacobson Gate, off of South Chadbourne Street will be closed for construction starting Monday, June 20th.

The North Gate located off Paint Rock Road will be the primary gate for entry and will include Visitor Control Center operations.

The South Chadbourne Crash Gate, east of the South Gate, will be open to help with rush-hour traffic Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Goodfellow AFB also shared that the South gate will be available for pedestrian traffic Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

The Commercial Vehicle Gate will remain open for commercial traffic.

For questions or more information please contact the 17th Civil Engineer

Squadron Customer Service Desk at 325-654-3434.