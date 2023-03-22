SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — A 17th Training Wing from Goodfellow spoke to San Angelo Chamber of Commerce members on Tuesday, March 21.

Col. Matthew Reilman talked about the latest projects on base during the day’s luncheon at the McNease Convention Center. He also highlighted the decade-long partnership between the base and the community of San Angelo.

“I really want to just say thank you to the local community: San Angelo and all of the surrounding counties,” said Reilman in an interview with Concho Valley Homepage Staff.

