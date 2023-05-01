SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Kids aged 5 to 13 and their families were invited to Goodfellow Air Force Base to participate in the 13th Annual ‘Operation Kids’.

The event highlights what families go through during the deployment process. Organizers say that this gives kids of military families support as well as teach kids who may not know about the military.

“The gives kids the opportunity from Goodfellow and the community to come and see what Goodfellow offers for families during the deployment cycle,” said Master Sargent Ashley Bowen.

The base host this event every year during the month of the military child to support those all around the world.