SAN ANGELO, Texas — Goodfellow AFB will be conducting an active shooter exercise on Thursday, April 21.

People who are in the area of Goodfellow will likely hear announcements over the “giant voice” system, sirens and see response vehicles during the exercise and should not be alarmed.

Any delays at either gate may be caused by heightened security measures on base. Officials at Goodfellow are asking people to plan to arrive early for appointments and call in advance to ensure appointments and services are not impacted.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Goodfellow Public Affairs at 17trw.pa2@us.af.mil.