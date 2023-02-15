SAN ANGELO, Texas — After several years of disruptions because of the COVID-19 outbreak, San Angelo’s ‘Go Red for Women’ returned on Wednesday, Feb, 15.

Hundreds of people dressed in red attended the luncheon that was held at the McNease Convention Center. For almost 20 years, the movement inspired women to care for their health and learn ways to prevent cardiovascular disease and stroke. Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States

“Our initiative today is to raise awareness of the fact that one in three women suffer from cardiovascular disease,” said Holly Rose, a representative of the organization. “Which is pretty eye-opening because we often associate men and heart disease.”

Local presenting sponsor for the luncheon Ethicon says that tens of thousands of dollars donated will stay in the Concho Valley to be used for training and life saving procedures.