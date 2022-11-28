SAN ANGELO, Texas — For the past 10 years, holiday shoppers have been able to help Concho Valley residents through the season by donating through Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday occurs on the Tuesday following Cyber Monday and gives the community the chance to help local organizations like the West Texas Guidance and Counseling and the San Angelo Clubhouse.

“Anything that you’re able to help or give on November 28,” said Tabbatha Lenard at West Texas Guidance and Counseling. “This special giving Tuesday no matter what organization your heart is desiring to give to as a non-profit we would be so grateful for your support.”

Angelo State University will also be participating in Giving Tuesday at the annual Christmas tree lighting that is taking place Nov. 28 at 5 p.m.

To donate to an organization this holiday season, visit the Giving Tuesday west Texas website.