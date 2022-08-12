SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Girls Scouts of Central Texas is teaming up with the Rambelle Rugby on September 3rd at Kirby Park for a day of fun and games for kids as they explore all four pillars of the Girl Scout Experience.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. all girls at all levels, member or not, are invited to explore STEM, challenge themselves outdoors, embrace their inner entrepreneur and learn life skills with special guests and activity booths.

Field Day! Fun Day! with the Girl Scouts of Central Texas courtesy of Downtown San Angelo, Inc.

Here is a look at all the activities and booths at Field Day! Fun Day!:

Outdoor Adventures Test your aim with a game of balloon shoot archery with San Angelo State Park Rangers. Get ready to crawl, climb, and test your strengths in an obstacle course with United States Navy and San Angelo Fire Department members. Challenge your campout supply knowledge in a Camp Pack Relay.

Life Skills See what it takes to work behind the scenes of the Performing Arts Center. Create your own Tie-Dye T-Shirt with the Gandy Ink design team. Dance, stretch, and get moving in a movement circle with the Rambelle Rugby Queen!

Entrepreneurship Take a tour around the park grounds and meet the women business owners of San Angelo. Find out about different resources available to you by meeting with different San Angelo non-profits.

STEM Join Miss Kayla for fun with the Mobile STEM experience. Explore the Stars with the San Angelo Astronomy Association. Tour the ins and outs of a fire engine with the San Angelo Fire Department and get to know the SAFD EMT team.

Fun! Bouncy House Mini Game Corner Kirby Park Playground



Kona Ice will also be at the park to sell discounted ice cones to all guests from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fun patches, Cadette Field Day, and Cadette Archery badges will be given out at the event.

In order to attend this fun and educational Field Day! Fun Day! event, parents and legal guardians must register their child on the Girl Scouts of Central Texas website.



Parents and legal guardians must stay with their kids during the duration of the event.



For more information contact sarad@gsctx.org.