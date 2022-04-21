SAN ANGELO, Texas – Both H-E-B stores in San Angelo will be helping hand out 250,000 reusable bags to customers across Texas on Friday, April 22 to help celebrate Earth Day.

According to a release from the company, H-E-B and its partnering stores have given out more than three million bags made of recycled plastic bottles to help save the earth.

H-E-B explained that this year, the reusable bags that are being given out is designed by Julia Rojas from San Antonio. Rojas has partnered with H-E-B for 12 years to help design commemorative bags.

This year’s Earth Day bag helps feature the love of Texas with native animal and plant species.

H-E-B is also planning to help educate others on clean products and provide an Environmental Education Scavenger Hunt across the store for elementary-age kids.

There will also be a 25% discount on Field and Future products by H-E-B from April 20th to May 3rd. Field and Future is an environmentally-minded variety of products that was launched last year.

Although the chain store is giving back and educating people who enter the store, they also have multiple outreach programs that will be celebrating Earth Day as well.

Over 150 Texas schools have teamed up with H-E-B to see which school can collect the most plastic bags for recycling.

From April 13th through May 24th, customers who shop in stores or online are given the chance to donate $1, $3 or $5 to EarthShare of Texas. Every year, H-E-B raises money in stores and then donates the funds to environmental charities to help protect Texas land.

H-E-B says that they have given for than $20 million to over 500 environmental organizations since 2012.

H-E-B and their product line Field and Future also help support the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

The H-E-B stores in San Angelo are located at 3301 Sherwood Way and 5502 Sherwood Way. Dags will be handed out starting at 1 p.m.