SAN ANGELO, Texas – George P. Bush, Texas Land Commissioner and candidate for Texas Attorney General, visited San Angelo as part of his ‘Texas First Tour’ on Friday, January 28, 2022.

According to a release, “George P. is set to visit every region of the Lone Star State to speak with patriots, law enforcement officers, border patrol agents, and religious and grassroots leaders on his plan to put the needs of our state first and fight back against federal overreach.”

George P. Bush talks about his mission for the State of Texas

Commissioner Bush says, “We need to continue to have that tradition in the halls of power. We need somebody to work to secure the border, back law enforcement and take on human trafficking and the methamphetamine crisis that we’re seeing in West Texas. I think with a new approach somebody with that West Texas background is going to better serve this region.”

His Texas First plan includes restoring integrity to the Office of Attorney General, protecting our borders and elections, standing up to the federal government to protect Texans’ constitutional liberties, and defending and standing with law enforcement.