(KLST/KSAN)– With the unpredictability of global conflicts, it’s tough to say when gas prices will peak.

“The situation we are in is one of weakness where Putin has calculated that he can invade a sovereign country without the consequences,” Congressman August Pfluger said

Congressman Pfluger said the war doesn’t just affect Russia and Ukraine, but also the United States.

“The threat, the cyber threat to our banking system to all industries is very real. Russia is demonstrating a willingness and have already used cyber attacks against the colonial pipeline and other industries like the beef industry,” Congressman Pfluger said.

Over the past few weeks, drivers in the Concho Valley have noticed a change in gas prices.

“They’re high. I heard in San Antonio they are $4.80 a gallon,” Manuel Ibarra, a San Angelo local said.”

“It used to cost me, I don’t know, 20 dollars to fill up,” Tracey Ayers, a concerned driver said.

“Now it’s 30. I don’t think the prices should be that high. It means I’m not going to be going many places and I’m going to be staying home an awful lot.”

Officials said prices aren’t expected to go down any time soon. According to Congressman Pfluger, America is in an environment of weakness.

“With the botch withdrawal in Afghanistan, the assault in the oil and gas industry, as I set across from President Zelensky just weeks ago, we talked about energy security,” Congressman Pfluger said. “He stated that he did not think that Russia would have the leverage to invade Ukraine if it weren’t for the mainstream pipeline.”

He said that’s why he has introduced his Midland Over Moscow Act.

“I’m calling on President Biden to be strong,” Congressman Pfluger said. “I’m calling on Nancy Pelosi to pass Midland Over Moscow which strengthens our domestic production and our ability to not only produce what we need here domestically, but also to offer to our allies, like Ukraine, so that they are not dependent on Russian energy.”