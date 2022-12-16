SAN ANGELO, Texas — A crash involving a GardaWorld cash logistics vehicle closed down the westbound lanes of Sherwood Way from Childress Street to Johnson Street during pickup at Lone Star Middle School on Dec. 16.
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a white Ford truck was sitting at the stop light with a dark grey Kia behind it. The driver of the Kia told officers that the Garda vehicle was coming up behind them and did not appear to slow down.
The police department says that the Kia proceeded to move out of the way, however it still go struck by the Garda truck. The Garda vehicle continued moving forward, colliding with the white Ford truck.
Officers say that the driver of the Ford truck was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures. The driver of the GardaWorld cash vehicle was cited for failure to control speed.
