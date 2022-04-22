SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Saturday, April 23rd Blackshear Heights Family, The CLFE Network and Pearson’s Painting LLC are partnering up for their first annual ‘Paint in the Park’ event at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., families are welcome to shop at vendors, check out food trucks and participate in family activities.

A car show will also be occurring during the 2022 Paint in the Park event. The car show will have free entry along with awards.

Of course, all this fun is in hopes to help restore Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. According to a release from event organizers, Paint in the Park plans to start restoring the popular park with the basketball courts.

The organization is currently taking monetary donations along with materials and supplies to help properly repaint the basketball courts at the park.

This project is backed by both the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and the City of San Angelo Parks and Recreation Department.

For more general information about the event call the Blackshear Heights Family at (325)244-5461

Those that are looking at ways to help volunteer or sponsor can contact Pearson’s Painting LLC at (325)304-0669.

Donations are also being taken on the Paint in the Park Go Fund Me website.