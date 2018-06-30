Galilee Affordable Home Program celebrates 50th home Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - Jubilee Barron, a homeowner of the 50th home for the Galilee Affordable Home Project gets handed the keys to her home today. She says, "Seeing it being built from the ground up and now it's finally done, is just the best feeling."

The Director of Client Services, Stephanie Hamby say, "This program gives you the hope that you can do it."

After applying and being wait listed for almost two years, Barron becomes the first mother in her family to own a home at 25 years old.

"Anybody who is a first time homebuyer or hasn't owned a home in the last three years. They can apply if they make minimum of $22,000 a year," says Hamby. "The maximum is set depending on how many people are in the household. They have to qualify for a loan with the bank."

One of the key aspects of the Affordable Housing Program is revitalizing neighborhoods as a whole, by building houses.

City Councilman for District 3, Harry Thomas, says, "neighbors start to see that there's people making an investment in the community, and they say 'oh, a little paint or a little clean up in the yard will do very much to enhance my particular property."

This program differs from others as they get to choose between 4 to 6 different floor plans tailoring aspects of their home to their liking.

"The homeowner here, she got to choose her paint colors, her flooring, her countertops, she picks out her own appliances," says Hamby.

In return, Barron and other homeowners have to put in sweat equity such as keeping maintenance to the home.

"Without them [Galilee] I will probably not be a home owner this soon," says Barron.

Galilee is building homes in Rio Vista, Reagan, Fort Concho, and Blackshear.

