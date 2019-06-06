Fuzzy’s Fridays at Vitalant Donation Center

San Angelo, TX – Vitalant has teamed up with Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to bring you Fuzzy’s Fridays! The kickoff starts this Friday, June 7, between 8am and 1.30pm at the Vitalant donation center at 2020 W. Beauregard.

Every Friday through August 30th, Vitalant center donors will enjoy breakfast tacos courtesy of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. Each donor will walk out with a coupon for FREE chips and queso courtesy of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop!

Summer is always a challenging time for blood centers to ensure an adequate blood supply due to donors taking vacations and schools being out of session. Despite the season, the need for blood remains constant and patients continue to depend on the generosity of volunteer blood donors to meet that need.

Fuzzy’s Fridays

Every Friday from June 7 – August 30th

8am – 1.30pm

Vitalant Donation Center

(formerly United Blood Services)

2020 W. Beauregard

Appointments are encouraged

Walk-Ins are welcome

Call 877-25VITAL (877-258-4825) www.bloodhero.com or download the Vitalant app