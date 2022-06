SAN ANGELO, Texas — The funeral service for one of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, TX, will be held in San Angelo.

According to an obituary published by Gutierrez Funeral Chapels, funeral services for 10-year-old Uziyah Sergio Garcia are pending with the funeral home.

Garcia, who was born in San Angelo on August 13, 2011, was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24th. He was one of 21 victims in the shooting.

No date has been set for the services.