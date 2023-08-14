SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The San Angelo Family Network is asking the community to help four siblings that lost their home to a fire while the eldest works to gain custody of younger siblings.

In the GoFundMe, it says the eldest stepped up to shield her three younger siblings from a harmful environment created by their parents’ struggles with substance abuse.

“She faced harsh criticism, isolation, and emotional turmoil from her own family, but she remained steadfast, placing the safety and well-being of her siblings above all else, ” said the GoFundMe.

An electrical fire engulfed their home, causing it to become unlivable, which jeopardized the stability the eldest sibling had fought so hard to build for her family.

“Now, more than ever, this family needs our collective support to rebuild their lives. Your donation will not only provide immediate necessities like shelter, clothing, and food, but it will also offer hope and reassurance that they are not alone in this trying phase'” said the GoFundMe.

The GoFundME looks to raise $25,000 and can be found here.