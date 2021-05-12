Friend of Concho County Deputy Samuel Leonard talks about his passion for helping others

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — The procession for Sgt. Stephen Jones, one of the Concho County Sheriff's deputies who were killed in the line of duty on Monday, May 10, 2021 arrived in San Angelo shortly before 12:00 PM on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

According to investigators, the deputies lost their lives when Eden resident, Jeffrey Nicholas, opened fire on them during a standoff at a building in Eden where he barricaded himself inside following a brief pursuit with law enforcement.