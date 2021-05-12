Friend of Concho County Deputy Samuel Leonard talks about his passion for helping others

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Samuel Leonard was a caring man who wanted nothing more than to help others. As a college student, he and his friend Kimber Collins were part of Young Life, a group of students tasked with introducing the youth to Jesus Christ.
Leonard, Collins, and the other group members would visit with kids and go on trips where Samuel Leonard was a light of joy. Collins also reflects on the kind acts by Leonard that should his pure love for others; bringing her coffee to class just to pick up her spirit.
Kimber Collins shares her memories with Deputy Samuel Leonard.
