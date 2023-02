SAN ANGELO, Texas — An unveiling took place in downtown San Angelo for the fiberglass sheep that is now on display at the Tom Green County Library.

“Freida Read” replaces the old sheep that was destroyed by a car a year and a half ago. Local artist Zoe Flores created the design for the new sheep.

“I just made it rainbow and put a bunch of characters in it,” said Flores.

Flores tells us that she spent about 80 hours designing and painting the library’s new ewe.