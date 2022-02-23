SAN ANGELO, Texas (Update 10:15 a.m.) — According to an update issued by the National Weather Service, temperatures are below freezing for all of West Central Texas, including the Concho Valley and the Big Country.

NWS says freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow flurries are possible in the region through the morning and icy spots on roadways are possible, especially on bridges.

Winter Weather Advisory update issued by the National Weather Service shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Courtesy: National Weather Service

(Update: 8:30 a.m) — The National Weather Service issued an update this morning saying the area could expect a lull as the heavier wintry mix gives way to freezing drizzle.

NWS expects the return of increased sleet and freezing rain this evening and says much of the Big Country already has some ice accumulation on roads.

Areas south of the Big Country, such as San Angelo and Brownwood, should be prepared for ice to accumulate tonight, according to the statement.

Winter Weather update by the National Weather Service as of 5:41 a.m, Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Courtesy: National Weather Service.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (6:15 a.m.) — Counties across the Concho Valley and Big Country are under a continued Winter Weather Advisory this morning, Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

In an update released at 3:30 this morning, the NWS said thunderstorms with freezing rain and sleet that had already been moving across the Big Country were redeveloping in parts of the Concho Valley near Sterling City.

Winter Weather Advisory update issued by the National Weather Service at 3:30 a.m. February 23, 2022. Courtesy: National Weather Service.

The freezing temperatures and precipitation have the potential to lead to deteriorating road conditions across the region. NWS warns that these storms can produce ice coatings on roadways very quickly.

The San Angelo Police Department urged drivers to take extra precautions on roadways. In a statement issued on Tuesday, they asked drivers to be prepared for unsafe driving conditions by reducing their speed and allowing for extra space between their vehicles and any other vehicles on the roadway.

23 counties throughout the region are under the Winter Weather Advisory through Thursday.