SAN ANGELO, Texas (Update: 8:40 a.m.) — Schools and businesses throughout the Concho Valley announced closures this morning, due to icy road conditions and inclement weather.

(6:11 a.m.) — The National Weather Service warned of continued accumulation of a glaze of ice on roadways through West Central Texas in an update to the ongoing Winter Weather Advisory this morning, Thursday, February 22, 2022.

Winter Weather Advisory update issued by the National Weather Service at 5:24 a.m, February 24, 2022. Courtesy: National Weather Service.

NWS says light freezing drizzle, light sleet, and freezing rain that persisted throughout the morning are likely to have formed icy spots on roads, especially on overpasses and bridges.

School districts and public services across the Concho Valley chose to delay start times due to dangerous driving conditions on roadways. Check winter weather closings and delays here.

Multiple crashes due to ice accumulation were reported yesterday on North US Highway 87 between San Angelo and Coleman County, according to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department. Drivers are urged to allow for extra time to reach their destinations as road conditions may have deteriorated overnight.

ERCOT announced a “tight grid conditions” notice yesterday as cold temperatures caused an increased load on the state’s electrical grid. So far, fewer than 2,000 outages have been reported in the state.