SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you been meaning to get your pets microchipped? Take advantage of an upcoming event hosted by San Angelo Animal Services(SAAS).

SAAS will be giving away free microchips for cats and dogs to interested owners. The event will be located near at 3142 US Hwy 67 N Tuesday, June 30, 2022, from 10 AM to 6 OM. You must bring your pet to participate.

Save time by completing the enrollment form online! Head to cosatx.us/microchip today and let them know your name on arrival at the shelter.