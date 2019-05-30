FREE! Downtown Movie Night - Hotel Transylvania 3

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This Friday, May 31, 2019, Downtown Movie Night will feature the 2018 Sony Pictures Animation film, HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3 – SUMMER VACATION. Join our favorite monster family as they embark on a luxury cruise vacation for sea-loving monsters, unaware that their boat is being commandeered by the monster-hating Van Helsing family.



Downtown Movie Night is located at the parking lot at 17 E. Twohig, across from the historic Cactus Hotel in downtown San Angelo. The movie will start at dark, approximately 9:00 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair and a blanket and join us in making for cherished memories with your family and friends.

Go to www.downtownmovienight.com for a preview of this week's movie. Check out the featured movies list and make a note to SAVE THE DATE for your favorite movies

NOTE: Closed captioning is now featured. Concessions are available at the event.

FMI: Kathie Whitworth, KCSA 97.1 Community Radio, 325-263-5272