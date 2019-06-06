FREE! Downtown Movie Night – Ant-Man and the Wasp

This Friday, June 7th, Downtown Movie Night will feature the 2018 Marvel Comics American superhero film ‘ANT-MAN AND THE WASP.’ “As Scott Lang struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.”



Downtown Movie Night is located at the parking lot at 17 E. Twohig, across from the historic Cactus Hotel in downtown San Angelo. The movie will start at dark, approximately 9:00 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair and a blanket and join us in making for cherished memories with your family and friends.

Go to www.downtownmovienight.com for a preview of this week’s movie. Check out the featured movies list and make a note to SAVE THE DATE for your favorite movies

NOTE: Closed captioning is now featured. Concessions are available at the event.

FMI: Kathie Whitworth, KCSA 97.1 Community Radio, 325-263-5272