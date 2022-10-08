SAN ANGELO, Texas – The fourth location for a Whataburger restaurant in San Angelo is currently pending according to the September 2022 Building Permit and Inspection report from the City of San Angelo.

Permits show that this new location will be at 5855 Sherwood Way, next to the new Kohl’s that is coming to San Angelo.

The City of San Angelo Building Permits and Inspections reports a $2.8 million construction permit has been requested by Whataburger but is currently pending.

Since its opening in 1950, Whataburger continues to serve its burgers and fries, hot and fresh, in 850 stores.