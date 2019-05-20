Local News

Four tornadoes touched down in the Concho Valley

Four tornadoes touched down in the Concho Valley area

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 10:54 AM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 10:54 AM CDT

Two tornadoes touched down in Tom Green County over the weekend. 

Tom Green County Tornadoes:

1. Dove Creek: EF-2

Timing: 4:55 - 4.58 a.m.

Location: Start - 16 miles southwest of San Angelo, End - 13 miles southwest of San Angelo

Peak Winds: 125 mph

2. San Angelo: EF-2

Timing: 5:26 - 5:40 a.m.

Location: Start - 5.5 miles southwest of San Angelo, End - 2 miles northeast of San Angelo

Peak Winds: 135 mph

Runnels County Tornado:

1. Ballinger: EF-3

Timing: 6:55 - 7:27 a.m.

Location: Start - 17 miles southwest of Ballinger, End - 2 miles northwest of Ballinger

Peak Winds: 155 mph

Coleman County Tornado:

1. Coleman: EF-3

Timing: 8:33 - 8:42 a.m.

Location: Start - 10 miles northwest of Coleman, End - 12 miles northwest of Coleman

Peak Winds: 140 mph

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News