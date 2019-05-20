Four tornadoes touched down in the Concho Valley
Four tornadoes touched down in the Concho Valley area
Two tornadoes touched down in Tom Green County over the weekend.
Tom Green County Tornadoes:
1. Dove Creek: EF-2
Timing: 4:55 - 4.58 a.m.
Location: Start - 16 miles southwest of San Angelo, End - 13 miles southwest of San Angelo
Peak Winds: 125 mph
2. San Angelo: EF-2
Timing: 5:26 - 5:40 a.m.
Location: Start - 5.5 miles southwest of San Angelo, End - 2 miles northeast of San Angelo
Peak Winds: 135 mph
Runnels County Tornado:
1. Ballinger: EF-3
Timing: 6:55 - 7:27 a.m.
Location: Start - 17 miles southwest of Ballinger, End - 2 miles northwest of Ballinger
Peak Winds: 155 mph
Coleman County Tornado:
1. Coleman: EF-3
Timing: 8:33 - 8:42 a.m.
Location: Start - 10 miles northwest of Coleman, End - 12 miles northwest of Coleman
Peak Winds: 140 mph
