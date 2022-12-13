SAN ANGELO, Texas — General Charles Brown, a four-star general and Chief of Staff for the United States Air Force, toured Goodfellow Air Force Base on Monday, Dec. 12.

City and County officials accompanied the general throughout his tour.

“It is important for the Chief of Staff to know that this community supports Goodfellow. That this community supports the military personnel and their families through all the partnerships and agreements that we have right here,” said Congressman August Pfluger.

The general was in San Angelo for just a few hours before returning to Washington D.C. A part of the discussion that took place during the tour included getting government grants for student homes and renovations.