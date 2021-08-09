Four inmates indicted after April 22, 2021 disturbance inside the Tom Green County Detention Center

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, on April 22, 2021, a disturbance in the detention center began around 6 p.m.

The disturbance happened in a multiple occupancy unit within the jail.

“The Tom Green County Detention Center Special Operational Response Team responded to the cell block and restored order. Three correctional officers were transported to Shannon Hospital and were treated and released with minor injuries following the incident,” the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office said in an official statement.

The disturbance was investigated by the Tom Green County Criminal Investigation Division and the Tom Green County Detention Center investigator.

On August 1, 2021, four inmates involved in the disturbance were indicted by a Tom Green County Grand Jury. Each inmate was charged with Assault on a Public Servant which is a third degree felony.

The inmates who have been indicted are:

Arturo Garcia Jr., 18 YOA

Sean Hunter Wisdom, 18 YOA

Jacob Lewis Garcia, 25 YOA

Daniel Adam Cheek, 35 YOA

“The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to maintaining a safe environment for both inmates and correctional officers within the Tom Green County Detention Center,” the official statement concludes.