SAN ANGELO, Texas — Four former Angelo State University football players were indicted on December 9 after being accused of a robbery that took place on campus in August 2022.

According to records filed in Tom Green County, Roy Morris, D’Koreion Hammond, Kameren Kirkwood and Brenton Frizell have all been charged with robbery. In the state of Texas robbery is a second-degree felony that is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Previous reports from Concho Valley Homepage share that on-campus footage and footage that had been provided by one of the defendants show Morris, Hammond and Frizell assaulting a man in the lower academic parking lot located at 2500 Dena Dr on August 26. Affidavits filed by the ASU Police Department state that the man was assaulted by “striking him in the head and upper torso with their closed fists and feet.” The footage also shows Frizell with some of the victim’s belongings in his possession.

Reports further share that surveillance recorded Frizell, Michael Murphy and one other person carrying those belongings at Texan Hall.

Previous reports from Concho Valley Homepage share that all four men were signed to the Angelo State football team in February of this year. According to university officials, these men have been suspended from the team.

