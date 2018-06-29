Four-alarm structure fire on Ward Street Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - Fire crews are investigating a four-alarm structure fire Thursday afternoon.

It occurred at a residence on Ward Street and Milton, across from a neighborhood market store.

According to officials, the call first came in about an explosion, but crews ended up battling lots of heavy smoke.

No one was hurt at the time of the fire as the people inside of the building safely made it out.

Police and firefighters remind citizens to respect the law and everyone's safety, by staying behind the barricades.

More Stories for you

• UPDATE: Truck crashes into, drives around inside of, San Angelo Walmart

UPDATE — From the San Angelo Police Department:"A 19-year-old Eldorado man is facing multiple Felony charges after he u...

• Over two pounds of methamphetamine seized by Streets Crimes Division Thursday

Over recent months, Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division (SCD) have been i...

• Street Crimes Division seizes various narcotics from North Street residence

Over recent weeks, the Department’s Street Crimes Division (SCD) has been investigating a San Angelo man reportedly i...

• Honorary Ceiling Tiles At Veteran's of Foreign Wars Building

"Each tile tells it's own story. It tells that person's service to our country," says Veterans of Foreign Wars Manager,...

• ICE protesters remain nearby as feds stand guard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Department of Homeland Security officers, clad in riot gear, removed protesters camped out a...

• Committee considers how Texas veterans could help with school safety

AUSTIN -- Some school district police officers told lawmakers during a joint committee hearing to consider prioritizing...