SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Founder’s Day was started by Nexstar Broadcasting to celebrate and encourage positive impacts on local communities and to give back.

Founder’s Day was created in 2016 and launched in 2017 to mark twenty years of local programming and service excellence. The purpose was to allow local companies and employees to volunteer with local organizations aiming to generate 20,000 total hours of community service across the United States.

This year, KLST and KSAN will work with Galilee CDC to help a private San Angelo resident who needs assistance. The two stations will work at one of their project houses, assisting them with painting, yard work, and cleanup.

Galilee CDC works to provide affordable housing in the Concho Valley for workforce families. This organization prides itself in revitalizing neighborhoods, producing single-family and multi-family housing, home rehabilitation and home repairs.

Senora Scott, Assistant News Director for KLST and KSAN, spoke about why local news should give back to the community.

“Often, I think people forget that journalists work for the public. It is in our very nature to care about our community and the people who live there. We strive to showcase this care each day with our newscasts and the stories we tell. This project is a way for the KLST/KSAN news team to physically show the level of care we have for not only the region we cover but for each person who calls it home.”