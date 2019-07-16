“Fostering the Transformation”: SAISD Engage Technology Conference teaches educators how to integrate technology into the classroom

During the two-day workshop, educators will learn how to transform their classrooms into engaging environments for students

This week at Central High School, the San Angelo Independent School District will be holding the 4th Annual Engage Technology Conference. The conference will be open to SAISD and other area 15 educators.

“The beauty is they can choose what they want to attend and learn so it can be attached directly to their professional learning goals,” said Farrah Gomez, the Asst. Superintendent of Human Resources & Professional Learning for SAISD.

“Fostering the Transformation” is the theme for this year’s San Angelo Independent School District Engage Technology Conference.

Over the course of 2-Days — educators from SAISD and surrounding districts will learn how to transform their classrooms into engaging environments through different sessions.

“We offer technology integration, using Google, FlipGrid, different technology resources,” said Laura Howard, the Instructional Technology Coordinator for SAISD.

The sessions will be taught by SAISD educators who are already effectively integrating technology into their classrooms.

“We are presenting an Osmo lab. We will spread them out and teachers will learn how to use Osmo sets so they can implement them in their classrooms,” explained Megan Okerstrom, a 1st grade teacher at Bonham Elementary who will be presenting at the conference.

The goal is for educators to leave the conference with the knowledge and skills necessary to create the best learning conditions for students.

“We just want to prepare them to be the collaborators, communicators and critical thinkers. If they start using these tools at an early age it will seamlessly tie into their careers,” added AnnMarie Williams, a Librarian at Bonham Elementary who will be presenting at the conference.