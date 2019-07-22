Fort tips its hat to cowboys Saturday

San Angelo, TX — Celebrate an American icon with National Cowboy Day at Fort Concho on Saturday, July 27. The program is free to all and is located at Barracks 6 and the adjacent courtyard on Henry O. Flipper Street near Burgess Street.

A light breakfast of fruit, juice, coffee and pastries will be available at the American Plains Artists summer show inside Barracks 6 starting at 9 a.m.

At 9:30 a.m., The Concho Cowboy Company will perform one of their award-winning programs.

At 10 a.m., Dr. Devon Stewart of Angelo State University, will give a talk on western art and this year’s show.

San Angelo can trace its first settlement days to both the military at Fort Concho and the cattle business. For 20 years, National Cowboy Day has honored this central figure of western culture and many of the paintings in the art show reflect themes of cowboys, cattle, and wide open spaces.

The western art show remains open until Sunday, August 4 with all sales benefiting the five invited artists and Fort Concho. Regular hours are 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Fort Concho is located at 630 S. Oakes St. For more information, please call Fort Concho at 325-481-2646, or visit www.fortconcho.com.

*Information provided by City of San Angelo press release