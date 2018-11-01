Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image License

SAN ANGELO, TX - Two members of the Fort Concho Cavalry received several national awards at a cavalry competition this past September.

Rick Dill and Tommy Evans of the Fort Concho Cavalry recently participated at the annual National Cavalry Competition at Fort Reno, Oklahoma late September 2018.

The September event was sponsored by the United States Cavalry Association, a national organization founded in 1976 to preserve and promote the heritage of the horse cavalry in the American military. The competition drew participants from across the nation with some civilian riders and many active-duty military riders from the memorial units from Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Fort Irwin, California; Fort Carson, Colorado; and Fort Huachuca, Arizona.

Dill won ribbons for his performance on the Military Horsemanship and Combat Horsemanship courses, earning first- and third-place finishes, respectively, from among a dozen riders possessing the highest skill level. Dill also received special recognition as the most senior rider in the competition.

Evans just missed a ribbon in the pistol and jumping courses, finishing fourth in each. However, he picked up a ribbon as a loaned trooper with Fort Huachuca in a unit competition.

Fort Concho Cavalry Commander Ron Perry and Fort Concho Manager Bob Bluthardt also attended the competition to promote Fort Concho's Regional Cavalry Competition on April 25-27, 2019.

For more information about the regional competition and the Fort Concho Cavalry, contact Fort Concho at 325-234-0316 or visit fortconcho.com.

