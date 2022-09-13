SAN ANGELO, Texas – National Museum Day and the annual Archaeology Fair at Fort Concho will be taking place Saturday, September 17th!

The Archaeology Fair will feature many events like ancient bow and arrow shootings, mock digs, atlatl throwing, face painting and rock art. This free event will take place in Barracks 6, the Commissary buildings at the site’s northeast corner off Flipper Street at East Avenue C and the grounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As part of National Museum Day, an annual celebration sponsored by Smithsonian Magazine, Fort Concho will also have free self-guided tours from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Several other museums will be participating in this day that honors cultural contributions and connections made by the nation’s thousands of museums.

The following museums will be open will free admission on Saturday, September 17th: