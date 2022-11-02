SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ever wanted to experience the ever-classic board game Clue in real life? Well, now you can!

Modeling itself after the famous board game, “A Murder at Fort Concho” gives guests the opportunity to play detective for a night to solve the mystery of “Who killed C.A. Daver?” Listen to suspects’ alibis and search for clues, all with the goal of finding the murderer.

The event is to begin at 7 p.m., detectives will be briefed on the scenario near Barracks 1 and will last approximately 10 minutes. All detectives will have until 10:30 p.m. to solve the case.

Visitors are invited to come alone or in groups and are also encouraged to visit both nights as each night will have different results. The fort encourages everyone to dress comfortably and to have a flashlight ready.

Tickets can be purchased in the Visitor Center at Barracks 1 or by calling 325-481-2646. Tickets are $10 for the general public, $8 for military/Fort Concho members and free for children under 6. The City of San Angelo warns of online scammers as tickets to the event will not be sold online.