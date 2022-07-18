SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fort Concho is set to celebrate the National Day of the Cowboy on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the American Plains Artists summer show in the Quartermaster Building near Burgess Street and East Avenue C.



According to the release, the event is free to all and will begin with a free breakfast reception followed by a “Gallery Talk” by Laura Huckaby, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts collections manager. Then at 10 a.m., the Concho Cowboy Company will perform one of their award-winning skits outside the Quartermaster Building.

First created in Wyoming in 2005, this celebration marks the contributions of the American cowboy to the national culture. It has been celebrated at Fort Concho for the past 10 years.

The Western Art Show will stay open until 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, and will remain at Fort Concho until Sunday, Aug. 7. All art is available for sale, benefiting the artists and Fort Concho.

For more information, contact the fort at 325-481-2646 or visit fortconcho.com.