SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Fort Concho Speaker Series will be returning every Wednesday in September from noon to 1 p.m. in the Fort Concho Stables located at 210 Henry O. Flipper St.

This year’s lineup of topics and speakers includes:

• Wednesday, Sept. 7: “Camp Meyers Spring and the Seminole Negro Indian Scout Encampment” by Tom Ashmore and C.A. Maedgen, a local historians

• Wednesday, Sept. 14: “Castle Builder of West Texas: David Castle” by Gary L. Lindsey, Ph.D., architect/historian, Lubbock Christian University. A special display will be available of the historic courthouse panels from the Grace Museum of Abilene.

• Wednesday, Sept. 21: “Texian, Santa Fe Expedition” by Joe Weaver, a local historian

• Wednesday, Sept. 28: “Meyers Spring Conquistador Photograph – First Contact?” by Tom Ashmore, a local historian.

Those that attended any of the speaker series are welcome to bring their own lunches. Seating will be offered first come, first serve.

The Fort Concho Speaker Series is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 325-657-4441 or visit fortconcho.com.