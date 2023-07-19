SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Fort Concho will be celebrating National Cowboy Day this weekend!

The event will be Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Barracks 6, located off Henry O. Flipper Street and will feature refreshments and several programs.

The Western Art Show will open at 9 a.m. with 50 paintings from five artists chosen by the guests who visited last year’s show. At 9:30 am, Laura Huckaby, assistant director and curator at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, will provide a gallery talk on the show. The Concho Cowboy Company will close at 10 a.m. with a skit in the nearby courtyard.

First created in Wyoming in 2005, this celebration marks the contributions of the American cowboy to the national culture.

The Western Art Show will be open until 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and will remain at Fort Concho until Sunday, August 6. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays. All art is available for sale, benefiting the artists and Fort Concho.

For more information, contact the fort at 325-481-2646 or visit fortconcho.com.