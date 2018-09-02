Fort Concho's Museum Day Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - Fort Concho held a Museum Day, giving visitors an expanded tour of the Fort site and the history of the Fort.

The tour guides take visitors around the Fort and they get out their artillery.

They invited the nature center to bring out animals--like reptiles and bunnies--as a way to get kids involved.

Also, they have a medical history book talking about the animals that were there when the Fort was active.

The Fort is planning to this again next year.