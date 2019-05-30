Fort Concho recruiting players for baseball team

From the City of San Angelo:

Fort’s baseball team recruiting players

Fort Concho’s vintage baseball team on Saturday morning will be demonstrating how the game was played in the late 1800s, complete with period uniforms, bats, balls and other equipment of that era.

The public is invited to the free clinic from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday on the Parade Ground near the Barracks 1 Visitor Center, 630 S. Oakes St. The intent is to recruit new players to participate in programs and games for the rest of the year.

Baseball was the national pastime in the late 1800s, when fort soldiers played games against one another. They also travelled to other forts for games, and the small town of San Angelo had several civilian teams composed of adults and children.

For more information about Fort Concho’s vintage baseball program, call 325-481-2646.