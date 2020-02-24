Fort Concho Elementary fifth grader hosts food drive

SAN ANGELO, TX – An 11-year-old student from Fort Concho Elementary school in San Angelo turned a school project into something further.

Will Graves is a fifth grader who came up with the idea of feeding the homeless for his “Passion Project” and brought it to life this morning at Market Street. He hosted a food drive until the early afternoon hours, pitching his idea to several shoppers with the help of a few classmates. The main goal for them is making a big difference in the community.

“We’re going to go out and fill eight of the blessing boxes around town for them to come and take food for themselves,” Graves said. “So…hopefully we’ll make a difference.”

Will plans on continuing this trend every year.