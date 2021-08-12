Former Tom Green County Sheriff David Jones has passed away

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – An official statement from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office can be read below.

It is with tremendous sorrow that we at the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office announce the death of former Tom Green County Sheriff David Jones. Sheriff Jones passed away in Houston early this morning after a courageous and valiant fight against leukemia. Sheriff David Jones began his law enforcement career on September 01, 1973 in Alpine, Texas serving with the Alpine Police Department and then the Sul Ross University Police Department before leaving to join the Texas Department of Public Safety on March 05, 1976. He served over 32 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety in the Texas Highway Patrol and in the intelligence bureau of the Criminal Investigation Division at DPS before briefly retiring in 2008. After a short retirement, Sheriff Jones was sworn in as Chief Deputy under interim Sheriff Truman Richie on April 01, 2011 and then won the Tom Green County Sheriff’s election in November of 2012. Sheriff Jones served as the Tom Green County Sheriff from January 01, 2013 through his retirement on December 31, 2020 and accumulated over 46 years’ total time in law enforcement service.

Sheriff Jones was known throughout Texas as a lawman of unquestioned character and dedication to the citizens of Texas he served. Sheriff Jones was a strong Christian and he lived his life as an example to all. His quiet leadership style established the model for courage, honor, and self-sacrifice which we as an agency continue to aspire to today and every day.

We at the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office convey our deepest sympathies and prayers, to his wife Pam and family.

Funeral plans are unknown at the time of this press release.