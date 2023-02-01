SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 17-year-old Jade.

He’s got a quick wit, a great sense of humor and a highly creative mind.

Jade’s invented Japanese origami figures, and arcade-style cardboard games, and likes to play Minecraft.

He also enjoys animals, especially cats and dogs, and his passion is fishing.

Jade’s ideal forever family would be structured, experienced, and offer unconditional love and support.

If you think you could be Jade’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.