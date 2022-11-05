SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 15-year-old Audrey.

She’s a teen full of personality and a compassionate heart. She wants to become a therapist and help people with disabilities.

Audrey also loves art and reading books, especially mysteries, true crime, and romance novels.

Her ideal forever family would provide plenty of individual attention, structure and encouragement for her future goals.

If you think you could be Audrey’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll-free 325-315-8247 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.