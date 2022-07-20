SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever had an interest in dawning the zebra stripes for football games? Well, the San Angelo Chapter of Football Officials is looking for new recruits.



As a new member, you could be a part of most high school and junior high school sports in the state of Texas, working directly with the University Interscholastic League (UIL).



For more information and to register, follow this link which will take you to the chapter’s website.