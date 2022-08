IRION COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has released a Flood Advisory Alert for the Irion and Schleicher counties Friday, August 19 which is currently in effect until 3:45 p.m.

The advisory comes due to today’s excessive rainfall which may flood small streams and rivers in the area. The alerts warn of minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

The counties’ sheriff departments warn citizens to turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.