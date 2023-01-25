SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — San Angelo ISD is celebrating five students from Central High School and Lake View High School that reached the highest level a high school musician can achieve through the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA).

These students earned the distinguished honor of TMEA All-State in the band, orchestra, and choir;

Heidi Bundick, LVHS junior, All-State Band, string bass,

Gregory Faught, CHS senior, All-State Orchestra, double bass,

Mia Wilcox, CHS junior, All-State Band, flute,

Lauren Ochoa, CHS senior, All-State Band, clarinet

Merit Shelton, CHS sophomore, All-State Tenor-Bass Choir

“The student’s journey to becoming a member of the elite All-Region and then the TMEA

All-State band, choir, and orchestra is one to be celebrated and applauded. The amount of

time and effort preparing for these competitions is much like an artist creating a sculpture,

chiseling and polishing until it meets perfection” said SAISD Director of Fine Arts and

Advanced Academics Tiffany Huebner. “SAISD is super proud of our All-State musicians and

teachers who have come alongside them and supported them.”

These five students competed against over 70,000 high school musicians from across the state to audition before a panel of judges in 33 TMEA Regions. The students that ranked the highest advanced to compete against student musicians from other TMEA Regions at the TMEA Area level, with the highest ranking then qualifying for All-State status.

Lauren Ochoa has been named a member of the All-State Band for three consecutive years,

an honor a Central High School student has not received since 1968 since Linda Roundtree. Roundtree still resides in San Angelo and is an active supporter of the Mighty Bobcat Band. Additionally, Gregory Faught and Heidi Bundick have been honored as All-State musicians for two consecutive years.

“I am grateful for the honor of being named an All-State musician three years in a row. I

recall going into high school believing All-State was an impossible dream for someone like

me, and now it has become a reality three times over,” said Central High School senior

Lauren Ochoa. “I am overwhelmed with joy knowing I have represented not only my school

but my city – showcasing the level of education I have received and pushing the boundaries,

setting new standards for those following me. I am incredibly grateful for the talents God has

given me and for the people he has blessed me with. Especially my parents, for their endless

efforts to help me be the best I can be and my teachers for always pushing me to work

harder.”



The All-State student musicians will perform with their respective All-State ensembles on

February 11, 2023, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Nationally recognized conductors will direct the ensembles who rehearse for three days and

conclude with the concert performances.