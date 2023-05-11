SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The first San Angelo Travel and Adventure Show organized by the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce was held today, May 11, in the stables at Fort Concho.

Local vendors and food trucks set up to help showcase what San Angelo has in store.

Suzanna Valenzula with Discover San Angelo shared that with San Angelo’s history, there are so many stories to tell.

“We have a wonderful history with our western heritage, the Buffalo Soldiers, the railway museum, the depot, the story of Arthur Stillwell, and it’s something that a lot of cities wish they had – that history, those stories to share and the Lady in Blue,” Valenzula said.

“There is just so many wonderful things here in San Angelo,” she added.